Sports schedules
Maritime Hockey League
South Shore at Pictou County, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Summerside, 7 p.m.
NHL
Dallas at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado -- postponed
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders -- postponed
New Jersey at Pittsburgh -- postponed
NBA
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 9 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 11 p.m.