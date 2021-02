Maritime Hockey League

South Shore at Truro, 7 p.m.

Pictou County at Valley, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim -- postponed

St. Louis at San Jose -- postponed

NBA

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 10:30 p.m.