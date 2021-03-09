Sports schedules

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Pittburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 2:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.