Sports schedules
NHL
Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 10 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 9 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 11 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 11:30 p.m.
MLB Spring Training
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 5:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 5:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 11:05 p.m.