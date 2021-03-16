Sports schedules

NHL

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 10 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 9 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 11 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 5:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 5:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 11:05 p.m.