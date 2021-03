Sports schedules

Maritime Hockey League

Yarmouth at Truro, 7 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 9 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)

USC vs. Gonzaga, 8:15 p.m.

UCLA vs. Michigan, 10:57 p.m.

NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)

Texas vs. South Carolina, 8 p.m.

Louisville vs. Stanford, 10 p.m.