Sports schedules
NHL
Edmonton at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 9 p.m.
NCAA men's basketball final (at Indianapolis)
Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 10:20 p.m.
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Urena 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Lopez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 11:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De Leon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 11:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 10:40 p.m.