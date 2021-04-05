Sports schedules

NHL

Edmonton at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 9 p.m.

NCAA men's basketball final (at Indianapolis)

Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 10:20 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Urena 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Lopez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 11:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De Leon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 11:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 10:40 p.m.