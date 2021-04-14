Sports schedules
Maritime Hockey League
Eastlink South Playoff Round-Robin
Truro at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Summerside at Pictou County, 7 p.m.
South Shore at Valley, 7 p.m.
NHL
Arizona at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 11:30 p.m.
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 11 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
MLB
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 2:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 2:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 4:45 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 8:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 11:10 p.m.