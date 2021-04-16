Sports schedules
Maritime Hockey League
Eastlink South Playoff Round-Robin
Pictou County at Truro, 7 p.m.
Valley at Summerside, 7 p.m.
NHL
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 11 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver - postponed
NBA
Indiana at Utah, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 10:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Lopez 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 9:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 10:38 p.m.
Detroit (Urena 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 10:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 11:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 3:20 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Gonzalez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 11:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
MLS
San Jose at Houston, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.