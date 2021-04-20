Sports schedules
Maritime Hockey League
Eastlink South Playoff Round-Robin
Valley at Truro, 7 p.m.
South Shore at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Pictou County at yarmouth, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis -- postponed
NBA
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10 p.m., 2nd game
National League
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.