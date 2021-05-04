Sports schedules

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver 11 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 9 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-2), 10:38 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 10:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lopez 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 11:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 6:40 p.m. (Game 1)

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), (Game 2)

Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 8:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 11:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 7:40 p.m.