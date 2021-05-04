Sports schedules
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver 11 p.m.
NBA
Charlotte at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 9 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 11 p.m.
MLB
American League
Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-2), 10:38 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 10:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lopez 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 11:10 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 6:40 p.m. (Game 1)
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), (Game 2)
Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 8:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 11:10 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 7:40 p.m.