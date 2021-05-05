Sports schedules

NHL

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 11 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

New York at Denver, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 4:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Perez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 10:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 10:40 p.m.

National League

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (Lopez 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 8:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

