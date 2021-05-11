Sports schedules

NHL

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 11 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patino 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 4:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 8:20 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 11:10 p.m.