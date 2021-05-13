Sports schedules

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 11:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 2:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Gonzalez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 1:20 p.m.

MLS

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire, 9 p.m.