Sports schedules

NHL

Toronto at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (TBD), 11:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Marquez 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 10:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 11:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (TBD), 11:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 8:37 p.m.