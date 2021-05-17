Sports schedules
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Boston at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
(Capitals lead series 1-0)
Nashville at Carolina, 9 p.m.
(first game of series)
St. Louis at Colorado, 11 p.m.
(first game of series)
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:38 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 11:10 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 11:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 11:10 p.m.