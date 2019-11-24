Sports Scores

MHL

Truro 4 Edmundston 3 (OT)

Amherst 6 Pictou County 5 (OT)

Valley 4 South Shore 1

Fredericton 5 Yarmouth 2

Summerside 6 Campbellton 2

Vanier Cup

Calgary 27 Montreal 13

NHL

Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Nashville 4, St. Louis 2

Dallas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Edmonton 4, Vegas 2

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

NBA

Phoenix 100, Minnesota 98

Chicago 116, Charlotte 115

Indiana 111, Orlando 106

Philadelphia 113, Miami 86

San Antonio 111, New York 104

Toronto 119, Atlanta 116

Cleveland 110, Portland 104

L.A. Lakers 109, Memphis 108

Milwaukee 104, Detroit 90

Utah 128, New Orleans 120