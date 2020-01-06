Sports scores
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Ostrava Czech Republic
Relegation
Germany 5 Kazakhstan 1
(Germany wins best-of-three series 2-1)
Bronze
Sweden 3 Finland 2
Final
Canada 4 Russia 3
NFL
NFC Wild Card Playoffs
Minnesota 26 New Orleans 20 (OT)
Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9
NHL
Washington 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1
Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5 Minnesota 4 (SO)
Chicago 4 Detroit 2
Anaheim 5 Nashville 4
NBA
L.A. Clippers 135 New York 132
Miami 122 Portland 111
Minnesota 118 Cleveland 103
Memphis 121 Phoenix 114
L.A. Lakers 106 Detroit 99