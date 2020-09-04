Sports scores
NHL
Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (2OT)
(Series tied 3-3)
Western Conference Semifinal at Edmonton
Vancouver 4 Vegas 0
(Series tied 3-3)
NBA
Eastern Conference Semfinal
Toronto 104 Boston 103
(Boston leads series 2-1)
Western Conference Semifinal
L.A. Clippers 120 Denver 97
(L.A. Clippers lead series 1-0)
MLB
American League
Houston 8 Texas 4
Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 6
Toronto 6 Boston 2 (10 innings)
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6 Washington 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 1
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 9 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 2 San Diego 0