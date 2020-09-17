Sports scores
MLB
American League
Kansas City 4 Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13 Toronto 2
Texas 1 Houston 0
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2 (1st game)
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 0 (2nd game)
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
Interleague
Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2 (10 innings)
Oakland 3 Colorado 1
Baltimore 5 Atlanta 1
Miami 8 Boston 4
Chicago Cubs 3 Cleveland 2 (10 innings)
Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9 Seattle 3
MLS
FC Dallas 4 Colorado 1
Vancouver 3 Montreal 1
Portland 1 San Jose 1