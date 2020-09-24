Sports scores

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 2

(Lightning lead series 2-1)

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Miami 112 Boston 109

(Heat lead series 3-1)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3 Houston 2

Toronto 14 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 7 Detroit 6

National League

Philadelphia 12 Washington 3

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 9 Miami 4

San Francisco 7 Colorado 2

Interleague

L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 2

Arizona 7 Texas 3

Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Mets 5

Kansas City 12 St. Louis 3

Oakland 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

MLS

New England 3 Montreal 1

Atlanta 1 FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 2 Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 0 Cincinnati 0

Chicago 4 Houston 0

New York 4 Miami 1

Nashville 1 D.C. United 0

Colorado 5 San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 2 LA Galaxy 0

Portland 1 Seattle 0

Los Angeles FC 6 Vancouver 0