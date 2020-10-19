Sports scores
MLB
National League Championship Series
Los Angeles 4, Atlanta 3
(Dodgers win 4-3)
NFL
Tennessee 42, Houston 36
N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19
Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27
Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23
Chicago 23, Carolina 16
Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16
Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7
Denver 18, New England 12
Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28
Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0
Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16
MLS
Columbus 3, New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1, New York 1
D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0
Houston 2, Minnesota 2
Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1
L.A. Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 0, San Jose 0
Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.