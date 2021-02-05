Sports scores
Maritime Hockey League
Pictou County 3 South Shore 2
Amherst 5 Summerside 4 (OT)
NHL
Columbus 4 Dallas 3
Toronto 7 Vancouver 3
Ottawa 3 Montreal 2
Winnipeg 4 Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 2
Nashville 6 Florida 5 (OT)
Arizona 4 St. Louis 3
Chicago 6 Carolina 4
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders -- postponed
New Jersey at Pittsburgh -- postponed
Minnesota at Colorado -- postponed
NBA
Utah 112 Atlanta 91
Golden State 147 Dallas 116
Portland 121 Philadelphia 105
Houston 115 Memphis 103
L.A. Lakers 114 Denver 93