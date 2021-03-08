Sports scores
Maritime Hockey League
Truro 9 Amherst 1
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 5 Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 6 Chicago 3
Carolina 4 Florida 2
New Jersey 1 Boston 0
Washington 3 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5 New York Rangers 1
Nashville 4 Dallas 3 (SO)
Ottawa 4 Calgary 3 (SO)
NBA
All-Star Game
Team LeBron 170 Team Durant 150
MLB Spring Training
Pittsburgh 13 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8 Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 5 Toronto 1
St. Louis 8 Houston 5
Atlanta 5 Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees 4 Philadelphia 0
Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 9 Cleveland 4
San Francisco 9 Cincinnati 4
Texas 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Kansas City 4 San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2