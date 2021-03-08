Sports scores

Maritime Hockey League

Truro 9 Amherst 1

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 5 Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 6 Chicago 3

Carolina 4 Florida 2

New Jersey 1 Boston 0

Washington 3 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5 New York Rangers 1

Nashville 4 Dallas 3 (SO)

Ottawa 4 Calgary 3 (SO)

NBA

All-Star Game

Team LeBron 170 Team Durant 150

MLB Spring Training

Pittsburgh 13 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8 Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5 Toronto 1

St. Louis 8 Houston 5

Atlanta 5 Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees 4 Philadelphia 0

Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 1 Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 9 Cleveland 4

San Francisco 9 Cincinnati 4

Texas 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Kansas City 4 San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2