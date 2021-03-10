Sports scores
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 4 Toronto 3
Florida 4 Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 2 Boston 1 (SO)
Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 4 (SO)
Washington 5 New Jersey 4 (OT)
Carolina 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
Dallas 6 Chicago 1
MLB Spring Training
Tampa Bay 11 Boston 3
Minnesota 1 Baltimore 0
Pittsburgh 10 Atlanta 1
Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto 4 Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 9 Oakland 8
Cleveland 9 Texas 2
San Diego 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 6 Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 13 San Francisco 7
Colorado 11 Arizona 4
Washington 4 Houston 4
L.A. Dodgers 5 Cincinnati 3