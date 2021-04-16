Sports scores
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 5 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Carolina 4 Nashville 1
Buffalo 5 Washington 2
Boston 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (SO)
Detroit 4 Chicago 1
Dallas 4 Columbus 1
NBA
Milwaukee 120 Atlanta 109
Golden State 119 Cleveland 101
Phoenix 122 Sacramento 114
Boston 121 L.A. Lakers 113
MLB
American League
Seattle 4 Baltimore 2 (7 innings 1st game)
Minnesota 4 Boston 3
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 2 Baltimore 1 (7 innings 2nd game)
Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4 (10 innings)
Kansas City 7 Toronto 5
Oakland 8 Detroit 4
National League
Atlanta 7 Miami 6
San Diego 8 Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 11 Washington 6
L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 5