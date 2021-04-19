Sports scores
Maritime Hockey League
Eastlink South Playoff Round-Robin
Summerside 4 Amherst 1
Yarmouth 4 Valley 1
Pictou County 5 South Shore 2
NHL
Boston 6 Washington 3
N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 3
Buffalo 4 Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 5 Anaheim 2
N.Y. Islanders 1 Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd
NBA
Atlanta 129 Indiana 117
New York 122 New Orleans 112 (OT)
Miami 109 Brooklyn 107
Houston 114 Orlando 110
Toronto 112 Oklahoma City 106
Charlotte 109 Portland 101
Sacramento 121 Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 105
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 2 Toronto 0
Texas 1 Baltimore 0 (10 innings)
Oakland 3 Detroit 2
Seattle 7 Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5 Boston 1, 2nd game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
National League
Arizona 5 Washington 2
Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0
San Francisco 1 Miami 0
Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 1
San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13 Chicago Cubs 4
Interleague
Cleveland 6 Cincinnati 3
MLS
LA Galaxy 3 Miami 2
Philadelphia 0 Columbus 0
Vancouver 1 Portland 0