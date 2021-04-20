Sports scores
NHL
Florida 4 Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Dallas 3 Detroit 2 (SO)
Nashville 5 Chicago 2
Edmonton 4 Montreal 1
Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
Ottawa 4 Calgary 2
Vegas 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
NBA
Detroit 109 Cleveland 105
Chicago 102 Boston 96
Golden State 107 Philadelphia 96
Miami 113 Houston 91
Washington 119 Oklahoma City 107
San Antonio 109 Indiana 94
Phoenix 128 Milwaukee 127 (OT)
Denver 139 Memphis 137 (2OT)
Utah 111 L.A. Lakers 97
MLB
American League
Boston 11 Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1
Texas at L.A. Angels
Minnesota at Oakland -- postponed
National League
San Francisco 2 Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 12 Washington 5
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
Interleague
Seattle 4 L.A. Dodgers 3