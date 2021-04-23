Sports scores
Maritime Hockey League
Eastlink South Playoff Round-Robin
Truro 4 South Shore 0
Yarmouth 2 Summerside 1
Amherst 9 Valley 2
NHL
Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 1
Boston 5 Buffalo 1
Toronto 5 Winnipeg 3
Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 4 Florida 2
Detroit 7 Dallas 3
Colorado 4 St. Louis 2
Ottawa 3 Vancouver 0
NBA
New Orleans 135 Orlando 100
Boston 99 Phoenix 86
Milwaukee 124 Philadelphia 117
San Antonio 106 Detroit 91
Chicago 108 Charlotte 91
Dallas 115 L.A. Lakers 110
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 3
Seattle 7 Boston 3 (10 innings)
Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Arizona 14 Cincinnati 11 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (10 innings)
San Francisco 3 Miami 0
San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 2