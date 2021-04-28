Sports Scores
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 1
Boston 3 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 0
Columbus 1 Detroit 0 (SO)
New Jersey 6 Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 7 Chicago 4
Florida 7 Nashville 4
Carolina 5 Dallas 1
NBA
Portland 133 Indiana 112
Milwaukee 114 Charlotte 104
Oklahoma City 119 Boston 115
Brooklyn 116 Toronto 103
Minnesota 114 Houston 107
Dallas 133 Golden State 103
MLB
American League
Cleveland 7 Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
Houston 2 Seattle 0
Texas 6 L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Atlanta 5 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5 Miami 4
Arizona 5 San Diego 1
Colorado 7 San Francisco 5 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Interleague
Pittsburgh 2 Kansas City 1
Boston 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 9 Washington 5