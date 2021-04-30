Sports Scores
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 0
Carolina 3 Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 5 Philadelphia 3
Boston 5 Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 5 Washington 4 (OT)
Toronto 4 Vancouver 1
Florida 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
St. Louis 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Calgary 3 Edmonton 1
NBA
Brooklyn 130 Indiana 113
Dallas 115 Detroit 105
Houston 143 Milwaukee 136
Minnesota 126 Golden State 114
Denver 121 Toronto 111
New Orleans 109 Oklahoma City 95
MLB
American League
Oakland 3 Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)
Seattle 1 Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 1 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 0 (2nd game)
Texas 4 Boston 1
National League
St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 9 Atlanta 3
Arizona 5 Colorado 3