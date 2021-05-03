Sports scores
NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1
NBA
Milwaukee 117 Brooklyn 114
Portland 129 Boston 119
Miami 121 Charlotte 111
New York 122 Houston 97
Philadelphia 113 San Antonio 111 (OT)
Phoenix 123 Oklahoma City 120
Sacramento 111 Dallas 99
Toronto 121 L.A. Lakers 114
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5 Houston 4
Minnesota 13 Kansas City 4
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5 Boston 3
Oakland 7 Baltimore 5
Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Washington 3 Miami 1
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 13 Chicago Cubs 12 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 16 Milwaukee 4
Arizona 8 Colorado 4
San Francisco 7 at San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 7
Interleague
Toronto 7 Atlanta 2
MLS
Miami 0 Nashville 0
Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 0
Colorado 1 Vancouver 0