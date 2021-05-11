Sports scores
NHL
Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 2
Edmonton 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 1
Nashville 5 Carolina 0
Dallas 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Colorado 2 Vegas 1
St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)
NBA
Atlanta 125 Washington 124
Indiana 111 Cleveland 102
Memphis 115 New Orleans 110
San Antonio 146 Milwaukee 125
Portland 140 Houston 129
Golden State 119 Utah 116
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4
National League
Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 5 Miami 2
San Diego at Colorado -- postponed
Interleague
San Francisco 3 Texas 1