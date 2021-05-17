Sports scores
NHL
Regular Season
Calgary 6 Vancouver 5 (OT)
Best-of-Seven First Round
NY Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
(Islanders lead series 1-0)
Minnesota 1 Vegas 0 (OT)
(Wild lead series 1-0)
Tampa Bay 5 Florida 4
(Lightning lead series 1-0)
MLB
American League
Baltimore 10 N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 6 Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 3
Oakland 7 Minnesota 6
Houston 6 Texas 2
Seattle 3 Cleveland 2
National League
San Francisco 4 Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 10 Atlanta 9
Cincinnati 7 Colorado 6
Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington 3 Arizona 0
San Diego 5 St. Louis 3
Interleague
Toronto 10 Philadelphia 8
Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5 Detroit 1
NBA
Indiana 125 Toronto 113
New York 96 Boston 92
Washington 115 Charlotte 110
Phoenix 123 San Antonio 121
Golden State 113 Memphis 101
Brooklyn 123 Cleveland 109
Atlanta 124 Houston 95
Philadelphia 128 Orlando 117
Miami 120 Detroit 107
Oklahoma City 117 L.A. Clippers 112
Chicago 118 Milwaukee 112
L.A. Lakers 110 New Orleans 98
Minnesota 136 Dallas 121
Portland 132 Denver 116
Utah 121 Sacramento 99
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 0
Miami 3 Cincinnati 2
New England 1 Columbus 0
Orlando City 1 D.C. United 0
Seattle 2 Los Angeles FC 0