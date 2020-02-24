Spring weight restrictions to begin on most N.S. roads March 2

The province says spring weight restrictions will begin on most of the province's roads next week.

Restrictions on roads in HRM, plus Annapolis, Colchester, Cumberland, Digby, Hants, Kings, Lunenburg, Pictou, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties will begin at 12:01 a.m. March 2.

Restrictions for Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) and Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties will start a week later, at 12:01 a.m., Monday, March 9.

The province says Transportation & Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) will continue to monitor road and weather conditions to determine when it is safe to remove the restrictions.

Typically, spring weight restrictions are in place for about two months.

Weight restrictions on heavy vehicles are necessary during the spring thaw to protect roads, although some roads, including 100-series highways, are exempt.

