Springhill ER closed for two hours Saturday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the emergency department in Springhill will be closed for two hours Saturday evening.

The province says the ER at All Saints Springhill hospital will shut down from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., but will reopen for the overnight hours.

The brief closure is due to a lack of available physician coverage, with overnight coverage provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 911.

For non-urgent care, the province is asking people to call their family doctor or visit a walk-in clinic.



For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.



The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

