iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Springhill ER closed overnight Saturday and Sunday

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the emergency department at All Saints Springhill Hospital will be unavailable overnight Saturday and Sunday.

A release says the department will be shut down between 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. Sunday and then again between 5:00 p.m. Sunday and 8:00 a.m. Monday.

The NSHA says the overnight closures are due to a shortage of nursing coverage.

Anyone in need of immediate medical care at anytime should call 911.

Contests