Springhill ER closed overnight Saturday and Sunday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the emergency department at All Saints Springhill Hospital will be unavailable overnight Saturday and Sunday.

A release says the department will be shut down between 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. Sunday and then again between 5:00 p.m. Sunday and 8:00 a.m. Monday.

The NSHA says the overnight closures are due to a shortage of nursing coverage.

Anyone in need of immediate medical care at anytime should call 911.