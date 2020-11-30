Springhill pair facing drug charges after traffic stop near Amherst Thursday

Two 26-year olds from Springhill are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop near Amherst Thursday evening.

The RCMP says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 104 and seized cash, drug paraphernalia, and drugs including methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

26-year old Jordan Michael Ruddick and 26-year old Katelyn Linda Clark, both from Springhill, were arrested at the scene.

Police say both were released on conditions and are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

Ruddick is also charged with four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and is due in court in December, while Clark is scheduled to appear in court in January.