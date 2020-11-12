Springhill woman charged following armed robbery

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an armed robbery involving a Springhill business.

Cumberland County District RCMP were called to the scene on Junction Road around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect had fled the area, and the incident was recorded on video surveillance system.

The RCMP arrested Chelsea Antoinette Cook of Springhill on Wednesday.

She faces charges of robbery, being masked while committing an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Cook was remanded into custody, pending a court appearance on Thursday.