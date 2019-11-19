Stakeholders to address Northern Pulp focus report on Tuesday

Four major stakeholders will address the media today at the Decoste Centre in Pictou in response to Northern Pulp's focus report on its proposed effluent treatment project.

This is the first time that the Town of Pictou, Pictou Landing First Nation, the Fishermen's Working Group, and Friends of the Northumberland Strait (FONS) have spoken to media since the public comment period closed on November 8th.

Jill Graham-Scanlan, President of FONS, says, "It has been an intense 36 days, trying to weed through thousands of pages of documents."

She says each group has its own concerns and has reached some common conclusions.

The focus report was ordered in March by then-Environment Minister Margaret Miller, outlining nineteen points which the company had to address to better understand the potential impacts of this project to the environment.

It was submitted to the department on October 2nd.