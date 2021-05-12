Start of camping season at N.S. provincial parks delayed by COVID-19 restrictions

Camping season at provincial parks is being delayed until at least June 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia.

Anyone with reservations between May 21st and 31st will be contacted by email to cancel and refund their bookings.

Government says that campers should not cancel their own reservations.

Those who have already cancelled their reservations since May 7th will receive a refund.

Day-use parks and day-use areas of campgrounds continue to be open for outdoor recreation.