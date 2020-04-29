StatCan survey released on the impact of COVID-19 on Canadian businesses

Statistics Canada has released the results of an online survey from more than 12,600 businesses this month about how COVID-19 is affecting them.

Nearly one-third of businesses who responded to the survey reported that their revenues from the first quarter of 2020 were down by 40 per cent or more from the same quarter a year earlier.

The agency says over half of businesses in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan saw declines of 20 per cent or more in revenue.

In contrast, close to one-third of businesses in Prince Edward Island, the territories, and New Brunswick reported either no change or an increase in revenue, with Nova Scotia not far behind at 27.1 per cent.

Businesses in the accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation, and retail trade sectors were most likely to report a decline in revenue greater than 20 per cent.

The survey results show 23.8 per cent of respondents in the accommodation and food services sector had laid off their entire staff, by far the highest of any sector.

Overall, 10.6 per cent of businesses reported laying off their entire staff, with Nova Scotia at 11 per cent and New Brunswick at 13.3 per cent.

Just under two-thirds of businesses reported being highly affected by lower demand for their products or services, while nearly half reported being highly affected by the need to cancel services they offered.

Nearly three-quarters of businesses reported being negatively affected by social distancing measures, while just under half reported having added new ways to interact with or sell to customers.

Statistics Canada says nearly two-thirds reported that they could re-open or return to normal operations less than one month after social distancing measures are removed.

fter social distancing measures are removed.