State of Emergency extended in Nova Scotia

The Government of Nova Scotia has renewed the current State of Emergency for an additional two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release says cabinet met via teleconference on Thursday and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor for the extension.

The province says the order takes effect at noon Sunday and the State of Emergency will last until noon on Sunday May 3 unless terminated by government or extended further.

The Government of Nova Scotia declared a State of Emergency over the outbreak of COVID-19 on Sunday March 22.

As of Friday there were 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, with four deaths.