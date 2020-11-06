Statistics Canada says economy added 84,000 jobs in October

Nova Scotia saw its unemployment rate increase by eight-tenths of a percentage point to 8.7 per cent in October despite a net gain of 10,600 full-time jobs.

Part-time employment in the province dropped by 7,800 last month, while the size of the labour force increased by 7,900.

Nova Scotia is the only one of the Atlantic provinces with an unemployment rate below ten per cent.

Nationally, Statistics Canada says the pace of job growth slowed in October as the economy added 84,000 jobs in the month compared with 378,000 in September.

The unemployment rate was 8.9 per cent, down slightly from 9.0 per cent in September.