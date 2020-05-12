Still no sign of Dylan Ehler

Another day of searching local waterways has failed to produce any new information on missing three-year-old Dylan Ehler.

The little boy disappeared last Wednesday while playing in his grandmother's yard in the Elizabeth-Queen streets area of Truro.

Dylan's boots were found in the Lepper Brook area later that evening.

On Monday, the Truro Fire Service and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue continued water searches.

Lepper Brook was searched with the help of an underwater camera.

Unfortunately, all those efforts were unsuccessful in locating Dylan.

According to a release from the Town of Truro, the next update on recovery efforts will be given at 12 p.m. Tuesday.