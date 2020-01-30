Stolen boats, snowmobile recovered by police

The RCMP have recovered three boats and a snowmobile that were reported stolen this fall.

A pair of zodiac boats were reported stolen in October and found January 25th near the St. Margaret's Bay Rails to Trails trail in Head of St. Margarets Bay.

A snowmobile involved in a collision on Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake was reported stolen in November and was also recovered on Saturday.

Police say the third boat, reported stolen in November, was recovered Sunday at a home on Lower Prospect Road in Terence Bay.

The RCMP say arrangements have been made to return the items to their owners.