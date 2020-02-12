Stolen property, drugs among items recovered in Berwick

Two people have been arrested and charged after police located a handgun, stolen property, drugs, and cash during the search of a residence in Berwick.

The Valley Integrated and Annapolis District Street Crime Enforcement Units, with assistance from Kings District RCMP, conducted the search for stolen property on Monday.

Police say the drugs found included marijuana, hydromorphone, and lorazepam.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Boylan and 24-year-old Jennifer Fulton, both of Berwick, were arrested without incident at the scene.

Boylan faces eight charges and has been remanded into custody, with his next appearance in Kentville Provincial Court scheduled for February 13th.

Fulton faces six charges and has since been released, with a return date to court scheduled for April.