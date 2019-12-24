String of break and enters at Berwick residential care facility

Kingston RCMP is investigating three break and enters at a residential care facility in Berwick.

On December 2nd, police say six jerry cans full of gas were stolen from a shed, while the lock was pried off the outdoor shed on the 6th, but nothing was taken.

Then on Saturday, RCMP say the hasp was cut from the door of the shed and a chain used to secure some power tools and gas cans was cut.

The gas cans were again stolen, but police say a witness saw two people leaving the area around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.