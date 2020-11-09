Students' 150-kilometre walk raises funds for N.S. mass shooting victims' children

Two university students have walked 150 kilometres between memorial sites of people who died in this year's deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia, turning their journey into a fundraiser for victims' children.

Twenty-year-old Adrian Delli Colli and 19-year-old Ireland Thurler began their walk on Thursday in Portapique, N.S., at a community hall near where the shooter's rampage began on the night of April 18.



They have pulled a wagon filled with 23 packages of tulip bulbs, one for each of the victims, including nurse Kristen Beaton's unborn child.



The flowers have been distributed to community members along the way for planting in memory of those who died.



Delli Colli, an American studying recreation management at Dalhousie University, says he's hoping to raise about $10,000 to start scholarship funds for the surviving children and for the Portapique Community Hall.



The initial goal was $1,000, but response along the route has left the two walkers pleasantly surprised as donors have dropped cheques into their cart and e-transferred them funds.



(With files from Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)