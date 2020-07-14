Students at St. FX protest wording of COVID-19 waiver

Students, alumni and some staff are pushing back against a strongly worded legal waiver that St. Francis Xavier University is requiring students to sign if they want to return to classrooms in the fall.

The university in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, is offering a mix of digital and classroom instruction in the fall semester.

However, students were asked last week to sign a document saying the university isn't liable for any "loss, damage, illness, sickness, expense or injury including death" they suffer as a result of COVID-19 risks.

Sunday, a letter of protest from 349 students, staff, alumni and local residents was sent to the administration, saying the waiver goes too far because it absolves St-F-X of any responsibility to protect students.