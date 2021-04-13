Study looks at effects of radon gas, arsenic on human body

A national study led by researchers in Halifax is looking at the effects of radon gas and arsenic exposure on the human body and examining ways the knowledge gained can assist health policy.

Dr. Graham Dellaire, a professor in Dalhousie University's department of pathology, is leading a team of experts from across the country in examining the two primary environmental exposure carcinogens that affect people's risk of getting cancer.



Recent studies have indicated that exposure to dangerous amounts of arsenic or radon contributes to 35-hundred cases of lung cancer in Canada each year.

Dellaire says his research is looking to build on previous studies that indicate the national safe standard for arsenic in water should be lowered to five parts per billion because of the risks of ongoing exposure.

He says it's hoped the research will help doctors better communicate the risks of arsenic to their patients.

Dellaire says he also hopes the research will lead more people to seek tests to discover their exposure to both carcinogens, just as they would have their cholesterol tested for their risk of cardiovascular disease.